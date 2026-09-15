Calvert-Lewin decisive for Leeds in 4-1 win over dismal Newcastle

“He is in outstanding shape and plays with confidence,” Leeds coach Daniel Farke said of his No. 9. "I expect him to lead the group and he has taken that responsibility. I never doubt his goals but it isn't just his goals, it is the way he plays for us. It is outstanding and he's one of the standout strikers in this league.”

The Leeds forward line was helped by Newcastle's atrocious defending and another weak clearance led to a fourth goal after 59 minutes, Noah Okafor slapping his low strike through a sea of legs into the far corner.

The only bright spot for the visitor came in the final minute when substitute Bazoumana Touré scored a consolation goal.

“That is football, that is the Premier League," said Newcastle coach Matthias Jaissle. “You have to bring the fundamentals on the pitch, especially against a physical and intense team like Leeds. We couldn't match that physicality in the first half and that was a key element. I don't want to search for excuses now, we need to learn out of it and do better.”