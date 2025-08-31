CAFA cup: World No 20 Iran holds edge as India chases rare win

NEW DELHI: The senior Indian men’s national team, after defeating hosts Tajikistan last week, are now gearing up for a clash against Asian giants IR Iran at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Monday.

India head coach Khalid Jamil credited the victory over the hosts to the unity within the squad. “The win was all down to the unity that the players showed on the pitch. They all worked in unison. Not only the players, but the entire staff – technical, non-technical, and medical – all worked together, and the unity within the team is visible,” Jamil told AIFF on the eve of the match.

India, ranked 133rd in the FIFA standings, face Iran, placed 20th, in what could well be described as a ‘David versus Goliath’ contest. The Indian head coach, however, remained focused on preparing the Blue Tigers for the challenge ahead.

“The win in the last game was a huge motivation for us, but the main thing right now is to be ready for the Iran game. We’ve had two days to recover, and now we need to ensure that everyone is fresh when we face Iran,” Jamil said.

Defender Sandesh Jhingan, who scored the second goal in India’s 2-1 victory against Tajikistan and was named Player of the Match, stressed the importance of building on the result. “Yes, we are happy that we got a win and three points, but we must build on this as a nation and as a team. We must continue to improve, because our main aim is to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup for the third consecutive time,” Jhingan said. “These games are important for us to prepare for the upcoming qualifiers against Singapore.”

In the head-to-head record, Iran have the upper hand, with four wins compared to India’s two from six meetings. However, India’s last victory over Iran dates back to 1959 in Ernakulam, when goals from Chuni Goswami, Yusuf Khan, and Tulsidas Balaram secured a 3-1 win for the hosts.