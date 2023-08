CAB XI defeats TNCA XI in Group D

CHENNAI: Day 3 of Buchi Babu tournament saw CAB XI defeat TNCA XI by 68 runs, with Toufik Uddin Mondal picking up four wickets and Shashank Singh of CAB XI bagging the player of the match award.

In Group A, S Ajith Ram picked up a nine-wicket haul against Chhattisgarh, restricting it to 202 runs in 64 overs. Tuesday’s play was also Ajith’s career best in any format. Group B at Dindigul had Madhya Pradesh restricting Haryana to 322 runs with Shubham Sharma picking up a five-wicket haul. Elsewhere, in Group C Jammu and Kashmir carried on with its innings into day 4 with 144 runs on the board against Mumbai with Shubham Khajuria scoring 69 runs.

Brief Scores: Chhattisgarh 202 in 64 overs (Anuj Tiwari 67, Aman Deep Khare 61 not out, S Ajith Ram 9/72) vs TNCA President’s XI 94/4 in 33.2 overs; Group B: Madhya Pradesh 17/0 in 9 overs vs Haryana 332 in 130.1 overs (Ankit Kumar 105, Himanshu Rana 52, Sumit Kumar 47, Shubham Sharma 5/24); Group C: Jammu and Kashmir 144/2 in 46 overs (Qamran Iqbal 54, Shubham Khajuria 69) vs Mumbai 381 in 100.1 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 52, Prasad Pawar 162, Sarfaraz Khan 72, Shivam Dube 41); Group D: CAB XI 241 in 68.5 overs (Shashank Singh 59, Toufik Uddin Mondal 90, M Siddharth 4/87) beat TNCA XI 138/9 in 46.1 overs (Toufik Uddin Mondal 4/37). Points: CAB XI6 (6); TNCA XI0 (7)