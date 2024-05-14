CA to set up India fan zone for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia (CA) enhanced the fan experience for Indian cricket enthusiasts with dedicated seating areas across all venues of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, including the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). "Aligned with Cricket Australia's Multicultural Action Plan, these fan zones will foster an inclusive environment for Indian cricket fans, promising an electrifying atmosphere," a statement from CA read.

The men's Test series between India and Australia will kick off on November 22, promising an exhilarating five-match showdown. "Fans are encouraged to secure their seats in the Indian fan zones, embracing the vibrant atmosphere by donning blue attire and traditional instruments like the Dhol for a family-friendly experience," the statement further added.

Further details on the India Fan Zone will be provided soon. The action-packed five-Test Boarder-Gavaskar trophy will see India take on Australia in Perth on November 22, followed by a thrilling Day-Night Test in Adelaide on December 6. Both teams will then battle it out at the Gabba on December 14, with the famous Boxing Day Test scheduled for the MCG and SCG hosting both nations on January 3.

It will be the first time since the summer of 1991/92 that Australia and India have played a five-match series as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will provide both teams with a good opportunity to further cement their place in next year's ICC World Test Championship final.

Australia claimed bragging rights when winning the most recent World Test Championship final at The Oval last year, but India has held the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy since 2017 on the back of consecutive series triumphs away from home.