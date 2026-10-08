By the numbers: A look at Lionel Messi's 21 years with Argentina

1. Messi won the World Cup once, in Qatar in 2022. He also reached the final two other times — in 2014 and 2026 when losing to Germany and Spain, respectively.

6. The number of World Cups in which Messi played (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026), which is tied for the most with longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

21. Messi scored 21 goals across those six World Cups. That is second only to France's Kylian Mbappé, who has 22 and has played in just three tournaments.

39. Messi was aged 39 when he announced his international retirement on Aug. 31 — 21 years after making his debut for Argentina in a friendly against Hungary in August 2005. He barely lasted a minute of that game before getting sent off for elbowing an opponent.