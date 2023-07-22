Bumrah to play practice games at NCA before getting selection nod

BENGALURU: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s selection in the Indian team for the Ireland T20I tour is hinged on his fitness assessment during a couple of practice games, to be organised by the National Cricket Academy, the BCCI informed on Friday.

Bumrah, who has been out of action for more than 10 months, has undergone a surgery for lower back stress fracture and has had a long rehabilitation at the NCA along with fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who also suffered the same injury.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed in a release that Rishabh Pant has started his skills training (batting and wicket- keeping), while KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who are recovering from hamstring and lower back surgeries respectively, are still some time away from regaining full fitness. “The two fast bowlers (Bumrah and Krishna) are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise,” Shah said in the release.

“The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games,” the release further stated. The Indian team management and NCA medical team want Bumrah to first assess his bowling fitness in a 20-over match, and then play the Asia Cup to add miles to his legs, in the lead-up to the 50-overs World Cup where his presence is a must.

Rahul and Iyer will need more time to recover

Both Rahul and Iyer, who were certainties in the 50-overs format, are returning from surgeries and have started batting in the nets. If one reads between the lines, it is clear that the duo will be racing against time to be fully fit for the Asia Cup in August-September.

“They (Rahul and Iyer) have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days,” it said. Pant starts skills training The most heartening aspect of the BCCI update was Pant returning to the nets, only about seven months after a life-threatening, horrific car crash.

“He (Pant) has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” Shah informed.