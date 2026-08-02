Bumrah ruled out Sri Lanka Test series

The swelling in his knee seems to be more serious than it initially looked and the Sports Science team at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence doesn't want to rush the seasoned pacer to the grind of international cricket, keeping in mind a packed calendar ahead.

The Sri Lanka series begins August 15 in Galle.

The 32 year old had missed out on the third ODI against England at Lord's after sustaining an impact injury. He recently reported at the Centre Of Excellence in Bengaluru and was expected to be match-fit by the time series begins in two weeks.