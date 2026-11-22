WELLINGTON: Jasprit Bumrah removed rival skipper Tom Latham for the second time in the match as New Zealand stuttered to 33 for one at tea on day four after India posted a massive 720 for nine in their first innings.
Rishabh Pant (128 off 153 balls) followed KL Rahul to become the sixth Indian batter to hit a Test hundred in each of the SENA countries. Pant also became the first Asian wicket-keeper to achieve the coveted milestone, helping India take a huge 352-run first innings lead.
India’s 720 for nine is also the highest team total on New Zealand soil.
The Basin Reserve track resembled a belter like the one expected in Rajkot or Rawalpindi. The green top had turned into biscuit colour by the time Bumrah took the new ball for the second time in the match.
Latham, who is going through a bad patch, got one that he intended to leave but ended up nicking it to Pant behind the stumps.
First innings centurion Henry Nicholls (21 batting) looked solid once again while Devon Conway (12 batting) survived a DRS appeal from India to go into final session.
With no lateral movement either in the air or off the surface, New Zealand batters would just need to concentrate and it will not be an impossible task to save the Test match.
For India, the other pacers save Bumrah would need to step up and produce some magic deliveries. On this track, one would need to make things happen rather than play a waiting game.
Earlier, Anshul Kamboj (38 off 41) gave a good display of his secondary skills with some crunchy boundaries as Pant warmed up nicely for an onslaught that left a distraught Black Caps attack in tatters. The duo added 68 runs in quick time.
Out of his six sixes, Pant hit four on the day, including one where he smoked Kyle Jamieson over long-on bent on one knee. The ball landed in the adjacent car park of the Basin Reserve ground.
When Glenn Phlllips came in, Pant first reverse swept for a boundary and then completed his ninth Test ton with a straight six. He followed it up with another six off Phillips over extra cover.
When he was out at the stroke of lunch, Pant had hit 10 boundaries and half a dozen sixes.
Such was India's domination that even Dhruv Jurel (78 off 79 balls) scored at nearly run a ball and added 75 runs with Pant. Once Jurel was stumped, India declared their first innings having ensured only one side can win this game.