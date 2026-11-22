Rishabh Pant (128 off 153 balls) followed KL Rahul to become the sixth Indian batter to hit a Test hundred in each of the SENA countries. Pant also became the first Asian wicket-keeper to achieve the coveted milestone, helping India take a huge 352-run first innings lead.

India’s 720 for nine is also the highest team total on New Zealand soil.

The Basin Reserve track resembled a belter like the one expected in Rajkot or Rawalpindi. The green top had turned into biscuit colour by the time Bumrah took the new ball for the second time in the match.

Latham, who is going through a bad patch, got one that he intended to leave but ended up nicking it to Pant behind the stumps.

First innings centurion Henry Nicholls (21 batting) looked solid once again while Devon Conway (12 batting) survived a DRS appeal from India to go into final session.