Bumrah, Rana included in India’s squad for Afghanistan T20I series

Afghanistan will be 'hosting' India for three T20Is to be played on September 13, 15 and 17 here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The squad also features all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and fast bowler Harshit Rana, whose availability for the series to be hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is also subjected to fitness.

The squad for the Afghanistan series is similar to the Asian Games starting later this month in Japan’s Aichi-Nagoya.