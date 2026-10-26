Bumrah, Pant likely to feature in third India A match against NZ A

Both players are currently training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Pant arrived at the facility on Friday, while Bumrah reached there on Monday.

"Bumrah's CoE visit is to fulfil the obligatory return-to-play conditions for all players ahead of any series before he takes the flight to New Zealand on November 1," Cricinfo said in a report.

Bumrah, who was part of India's gold-medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games in Japan earlier this month, has not played since the tournament.

He was rested for the home white-ball series against the West Indies, as well as the T20I and ODI matches on the ongoing New Zealand tour.

Pant was sidelined after picking up a side strain during the Irani Cup in early October, where he captained Rest of India to a win over Jammu and Kashmir.

The injury also forced him to miss Delhi's Ranji Trophy opener and the first two four-day matches against New Zealand A.

According to the report, Pant has resumed light training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, with batting drills forming part of his programme, but has not yet resumed wicket-keeping.

Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra was brought in for the first two matches in Pant's absence.

Kushagra was also named as cover for Ishan Kishan in the ongoing T20I series after the Jharkhand captain sustained a right adductor strain.

Both Bumrah and Pant are part of India's squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to be played in Wellington from November 19 to 23 and in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.