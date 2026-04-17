Bumrah is bowling well but as a unit we've lacked penetration: MI head coach Jayawardene

Bumrah was smacked for 41 runs in four overs as Punjab Kings chased down the target of 196 with 21 balls and seven wickets to spare in their IPL contest here on Thursday.

“Bumrah is bowling well, it is just where we are not putting pressure in the powerplay,” Jayawardene told reporters after the match.

“They (opposition) know they don't need to take too much risk against Bumrah. We tried a few different things which he is trying as well but they are batting well. I can't put a finger (on something) and say that he hasn't taken a wicket."