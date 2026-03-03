Bumrah is a big-match player, opines McGrath

On the importance of Bumrah in knockouts: Jasprit is a big-game player. Sometimes when the big games happen, these players lift their performance. They really love those big moments, big games. Arshdeep has been probably the pick of India’s bowlers at the moment. Arshdeep has been opening and doing well. So it’ll be interesting to see how they use him and how effective he is. But I’ve got total faith in Bumrah when it comes to big matches. I’m always a big fan of Jasprit. The way he goes about it, just knows the game so well. To me, the two best T20 bowlers in the world, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood. Bumrah does put quite a bit of stress on his body, so he needs to stay strong and India want him to be in the team the whole time.