Bumrah had back spasm, medical team monitoring him: Prasidh Krishna

SYDNEY: Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna has confirmed that Jaspreet Bumrah experienced a back spasm and underwent scans on the second day of the fifth Test against Australia.

"Yes, he had a back spasm, he had gone for scans. The medical team is monitoring him, so we will know whenever the medical team gets back to us," he stated during the press conference.

Bumrah, who has been in scintillating form throughout the Border-Gavaskar series, has taken 32 wickets so far, making him India's highest wicket-taker in a Test series against Australia on Australian soil. His tally, at an exceptional average of 12.64, includes three five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6/76. In doing so, he surpassed Bishan Singh Bedi's record of 31 wickets from the 1977-78 tour of Australia.

Bumrah's contribution on Day 2 was impactful as well, as he picked up figures of 2/33 in 10 overs before coming out due to his back issue. During his absence, former captain Virat Kohli stepped in to lead the side, a move that showcased the team's flexibility in a critical match.

While Bumrah's return to the field offered some relief to the team, uncertainty looms over his ability to bowl in the second innings. The Indian physios are closely monitoring his condition and will make a decision that prioritizes both the pacer's health and the team's requirements.

As India trails 2-1 in the series, the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground is pivotal for their chances of levelling the series and improving their position in the World Test Championship standings. Bumrah's fitness could play a decisive role in India's push for a strong finish in the series.

Recapping the final session's play, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul displayed some fluent strokes, but the first breakthrough came when Scott Boland dismissed Rahul for 13, leaving India at 42/1. Jaiswal soon followed, clean bowled by Boland for 22.

India faced further setbacks as star batter Virat Kohli was caught in the slip cordon by Steve Smith off Boland for 17, falling to a delivery outside the off-stump. At 59/3, India were in trouble.

Debutant Beau Webster added to India's woes, claiming his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Shubman Gill for 13.

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter ignited the innings with a scintillating counterattack, smashing Mitchell Starc for a six on the very first ball he faced. He then unleashed a flurry of boundaries, hitting three in a single over from Webster. Pant raced to a half-century in just 29 balls, hitting two consecutive sixes of Starc, the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in Tests. The record of 28 balls, also held by Pant, was set against Sri Lanka in 2022.

Pant's explosive knock ended at 61 off 33 balls when he was dismissed by Pat Cummins. His innings featured six boundaries and four towering sixes, lifting India to 124/5.

Nitish Kumar Reddy added only 4 runs before chipping a simple catch to Cummins at mid-off, becoming Boland's fourth victim of the day.

At stumps, Ravindra Jadeja (8*) and Washington Sundar (6*) were at the crease. With the match finely poised, India will look to extend their lead on Day 3.