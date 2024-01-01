Bulls prevails over Thalaivas by one point

NOIDA: Bharat’s SUPER 10 was the major difference as Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 38-37 in the Southern Derby to finish the year perfectly at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

As was the template of the whole match, it was a close tie for the first five minutes of the match as Thalaivas’ star raider Narender grabbed most of the opportunities that he got to give his team the lead. With the score reading 10-7, the Bengaluru Bulls found itself with just three defenders on the mat. However, this presented them with the perfect opportunity to grab a SUPER TACKLE as left cover Parteek rendered Ajinkya Pawar’s raid unsuccessful.

The clash kept the fans on the edge of their seats as the two Southern rivals won points off each other regularly to keep the game very closely matched. Narender continued to perform for the Thalaivas in the first half, winning more than half the points for his side.

It was a SUPER TACKLE that saved the Bengaluru Bulls after Saurabh Nandal got the initial grab on the opponent raider. But once again, the side representing Tamil Nadu had the last laugh in the first half, after Bharat’s unsuccessful raid for the Bulls meant ALL OUT points for the Thalaivas as the score read 20-17 heading into the second 20 minutes.

A SUPER RAID minutes into the first half took the Bengaluru-based side above their rivals. Star Bulls raider Vikash Kandola got Mohit, Sahil Gulia and M Abishek at one go as the topsy-turvy nature of the game continued to dominate proceedings. A point for one team was negated by the other. Then, it was the Thalaivas who made the most of the SUPER TACKLE opportunities that came their way.

RESULTS: Gujarat Giants 51 bt Bengal Warriors 42; Tamil Thalaivas 37 lost to Bengaluru Bulls 38