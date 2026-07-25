Budigina narrowly misses out on medal in para swimming

Budigina settled for the fourth place with a time of 57.57 seconds.

Imam Ali, the other Indian participant in the event, ended in seventh place, clocking 1:03.73 in the medal event.

South African Nathan Hendricks claimed the gold medal in 54.54s, while Scotland's Stephen Clegg bagged silver with 55.16s and England's Matthew Redfern secured bronze in 56.86s.

The S13 classification is for athletes with visual impairments.

Earlier in the day, Budigina and Imam Ali made the finals of the 100m freestyle S13 event after all the eight swimmers who competed in the heats got through.

While Budigina was third in the heats with a timing of 57.10sec, Ali was bottom of the heap with 1:05.32sec.

Budigina originally started his sports journey in rowing before transitioning to para-swimming during the COVID-19 pandemic.