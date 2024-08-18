Buchi Babu tournament: Jharkhand, Indian Railways post wins

CHENNAI: Jharkhand recorded a thrilling two-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh in Group A of the All India Buchi Babu tournament on Sunday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 37 for one in pursuit of 175, Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan came up with a match-winning knock of 41 not out to guide his team to a tense win. MP’s left-arm spinner Akash Rajawat was the pick of the bowlers taking four for 77 and he received good support from off-spinner Adheer Pratap Singh who took three for 58. Jharkhand received six points for the win.

Elsewhere, Indian Railways recorded a 139-run win over Gujarat in Group B. Left-arm spinners Ayan Chaudhary (5/85) and Raj Chaudhary (4/118) shared nine wickets between them to bowl Railways to a thumping victory.

Brief scores: Group A: Madhya Pradesh 225 & 238 lost to Jharkhand 289 & 175/8 in 54.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 41 not out, Akash Rajawat 4/77, Adheer Pratap Singh 3/58). Points: Jharkhand 6; MP 0. Group B: Indian Railways 570 & 138/5 decl bt Gujarat 227 & 342 in 105.3 overs (Manan Hingrajia 102, Jaymeet Patel 92, Chintan Gaja 80, Ayan Chaudhary 5/85, Raj Chaudhary 4/118). Railways 6; Gujarat 0. Group C: Haryana 419 & 105/6 in 22 overs (Musheer Khan 3/34) drew with Mumbai 245 & 321 in 112.3 overs (Musheer Khan 40, Siddesh Lad 59, Suryansh Shedge 66, Amit Rana 3/71, Lakshay Sangwan 3/92). Haryana 3; Mumbai 1. Group D: Chhattisgarh 278 & 276/2 in 72 overs (Anuj Tiwari 85*, Prateek Yadav 148*) drew with Jammu & Kashmir 587/9 decl. J & K 3; Chhattisgarh 1