Buchi Babu Tournament: Abhirath's double-century puts Hyderabad in command

CHENNAI: The day two of third round of Buchi Babu saw Abhirath pick up a double century after putting up a 100-run stand for second wicket with Tilak Varma and for third wicket with Rayudu as Hyderabad posted 439 runs on the board. Elsewhere in Salem, Andre Siddarth's 55 not out helped TNCA President's XI post 211 on the board with Siddharth picking six-wickets.

Brief Scores: Gujarat 371 in 109.4 overs (Kshitij Patel 62, Jaymeet Patel 144, Dhrushant Soni 44, M Siddharth 6/76, P Vignesh 3/90) vs TNCA President's XI 211 in 61.4 overs (S Mohamed Ali 56, C Andre Siddarth 55 not out, Siddharth Desai 6/61); TNCA XI 379 in 117.3 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 65, B Indrajith 61, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 82, S Ajith Ram 53, Himanshu Singh 5/81, Shams Mulani 3/83) vs Mumbai 141/8 in 59.1 overs (Divyansh Saxena 61 batting, R Sai Kishore 3/30, S Lakshay Jain 3/30); Baroda 327 in 106.4 overs (Shaswat Rawat 41, Vishnu Solanki 52, Ninad Rathva 105, Gagandeep Singh 6/84) vs Chhattisgarh 214/2 in 66 overs (Ayush Pandey 52, Anuj Tiwari 84 batting, Amandeep Khare 63 batting); Madhya Pradesh 207 vs Hyderabad 439/5 in 103 overs (M Abhirath 211, Hima Teja 50)