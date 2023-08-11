Buchi Babu to start on Aug 15

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has revived the prestigious Buchi Babu cricket tournament, which is scheduled to kick off on August 15.

The matches will be held at four different locations, namely at Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Salem, and Natham, giving cricket lovers from these districts a chance to witness some of the most exciting teams taking to the field in a bid to win the competition.

There will be a total of 12 teams, including the likes of local outfits from the city, the TNCA XI and the TNCA President’s XI. It is to be noted that for the first time, the tournament is going to be conducted in a 4-day format.

The chief guest for the press meet was World Cup-winning former Indian team captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

The event was also graced by the CEO of Chennai Super Kings, Kasi Viswanathan.

Addressing the gathering at the Chepauk Stadium, Srikkanth recalled memories from when he was a seven-year-old going to watch his first Buchi Babu Tournament in the year 1971.

He also stressed the importance of how youngsters playing the game should be pushed to take part in longer-format competitions, which will help them grow in the long run.

TAKE Sports, a prominent name in the TNCA camp, will be the sponsor for the tournament in the country.

For up-and-coming cricketers, the return of this famous competition heralds the start of a new chapter and an opportunity, allowing them to thrive and begin their careers in cricket on a higher note.