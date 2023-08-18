Buchi Babu TNCA XI wins against Kerala

CHENNAI: Day 3 of the Buchi Babu action witnessed TNCA President’s XI declaring the innings after scoring 333 runs against Indian Railways.

In group B Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma played a decent knock scoring 63 and 73 each with Haryana scoring 326 against Baroda. Group C saw Mumbai declare its innings with 619 runs on the board against Delhi, elsewhere in Group D TNCA XI won the match against Kerala and Nidhish S Rajagopal took home the award for Player of the Match.

Brief scores: Group A: TNCA President’s XI 333/9 decl. in 124 overs (R Vimal Kumar 144) vs Indian Railways 34/0 in 16 overs; Group B: Haryana 326 in 100 overs (Yuvraj Singh 63, Rohit Sharma 73, Mahesh Pathiya 5/80) vs Baroda 36/3 in 13 overs; Group C: Mumbai 619/7 decl. in 160 overs vs Delhi 324/3 in 105 overs (Himmat Singh 127 batting, Jonty Sidhu 114 batting); Group D: TNCA XI 358 in 107.2 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 72, M Shahrukh Khan 60, Nidhish S Rajagopal 90) vs Kerala 178 in 59.3 overs (Sachin Baby 56) (2’nd innings) TNCA XI 39/0 in 7.5 overs; TNCA XI won by 10 wickets; Points: TNCA XI 7; Kerala 0.