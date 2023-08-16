Buchi Babu Kushwah’s ton puts Railways in command

CHENNAI: The much anticipated All India Buchi Babu Invitation tournament started on Tuesday with teams from different states contesting to win the prestigious tournament.

In group A, local outfit TNCA President’s XI took on Indian Railways. Nishant Kushwah of Indian Railways scored a brilliant 106, a knock that consisted of 16 fours and Sahab Yuvraj remained unbeaten on 92. Elsewhere in Group B, Baroda won the toss against Harayana and opted to bat first with Jyotsnil Singh scoring 114. Group C played at Salem between Mumbai and Delhi was a high scoring affair with Muhseer Khan scoring 113 for Mumbai. TNCA XI took on Kerala at Tirunelveli and restricted its opponent to 218 and ended day one at 50

Group A: Indian Railways 251/4 in 87 overs (Nishant Kushwah 106, Sahab Yuvraj 92 batting, Sandeep Warrier 3/47) vs TNCA President’s XI; Group B: Baroda 252/6 in 90 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 114, Priyanshu Moliya 51, Vishnu Solanki 58 batting, Jayant Yadav 4/78) vs Haryana; Group C: Mumbai (Muhseer Khan 113, Prasad Pawar 72, Hardik Tamore 56 batting) vs Delhi; Group D: Kerala 218 in 75.5 overs (Sijomon Joseph 62 not out, M Siddharth Kumar 3/47) vs TNCA XI (50/0 in 10 overs)