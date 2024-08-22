Buchi Babu: Indrajith's century puts TNCA XI in command

CHENNAI: The second round of the Buchi Babu tournament was underway on Wednesday, with TNCA XI scoring a mammoth 329 runs against Haryana, thanks to a century from B Indrajith. S Lokeshwar departed one run shy of his century, and Indrajith walked off due to an injury to close the day. Elsewhere in Dindigul, Ninad Rathva scored a century from the lower order to help Baroda reach 255 runs, with Abid Mushtaq picking up four wickets for Jammu and Kashmir.

Brief Scores: Jharkhand 178 in 70.4 overs (Sharandeep Singh 78, Tanay Thyagarajann 5/47) vs Hyderabad 61/1 in 14 overs (Rahul Singh 43 batting); TNCA Presidents XI 283/6 in 85.2 overs (R Vimal Khumar 42, KTA Madhava Prasad 47, S Mohamed Ali 62 batting, C Andre Siddarth 81, Ayan Chaudhary 3/95) vs Indian Railways; TNCA XI 329/6 in 89.2 overs (S Lokeshwar 99, B Indrajith 139 rtd hurt) vs Haryana; Baroda 255 in 79.2 overs (Ninad Rathva 111, Sahil Lotra 5/77, Abid Mushtaq 4/100) vs Jammu and Kashmir 29/2 in 10 overs