Bruno Fernandes dropped by Man United in big call by manager Michael Carrick

Fernandes was named as a substitute for the Premier League match at home to Bournemouth, four days after appearing to criticize his manager following a 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League.

Carrick responded at that time by saying “whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you aren't going to win.”

He has now dropped his star player, who was voted as the player of the year in England last season, and called it a “pure football” decision in a pre-match interview.

It is only the sixth time Fernandes has been named on the bench for a Premier League game since joining United in January 2020, statistics company Opta said.

United hasn't won any of its last seven games in all competitions and has won just one of its seven matches in the Premier League this season, leaving Carrick fighting for his job and calling on his players to show “humility and hard work” in their performances.