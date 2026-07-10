Brook, Salt power England to series-clinching win as Iyer’s unbeaten 80 goes in vain

In stark contrast to the India innings, England were never troubled by the modest target and dominated the Indian bowlers from the outset as the home side romped home in 13.5 overs to take a 3-0 unassailable lead in the five-match series.

Brook led from the front, blazing 79 not out off 35 balls, laced with eight fours and four sixes, while Phil Salt played perfect fiddle in a 42-ball 59 not out (9x4, 1x6) as the Indian bowlers struggled to get the wickets.

The defeat will be particularly alarming for the reigning T20 world champions, who have now lost back-to-back series within four months of their title triumph in Ahmedabad on March 8.