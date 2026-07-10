Brook eyes No.1 ranking in T20Is with 4-0 rout of India

Chasing a modest 158 for 7, Brook led from the front with an attacking unbeaten 79 off 35 balls and together with Phil Salt (59 not out off 42) shared an unconquered 146-run partnership to power England to a comfortable nine-wicket win in the fourth T20I on Thursday for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

If England win the final T20I in Southampton on Friday, they will displace world champions India from the top spot.

"To go (to) world No.1 and England going to the semis, that would be pretty cool," Brook told after Thursday's match.