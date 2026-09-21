Bronze in hand, Rudrankksh bares frustration over award snub

Then came a 9.7 -- and a late slide from silver to bronze.

For Rudrankksh, the decisive shot was not an isolated lapse but perhaps the culmination of six months of setbacks that, he felt, had gradually eroded his confidence.

"I think it is the accumulation of all the negative things which happened with me in the past six months, the World Cups and all. I was missing out, my training was not going well, that negativity was pulling me back a bit," Rudrankksh said.

The 26-year-old felt excitement, rather than pressure, got the better of him when it mattered most.

"When we are very confident, all the shots, even if we miss, they come. When we are not in that positive state, it is very difficult to bring in that shot,” he said.

"I got a little excited, too excited to finish the shot. I could have been much more patient over there and it could have been better."

He was proud of the medal, even if the colour left him wanting.

"I am very happy, very proud and a little disappointed,” he said.