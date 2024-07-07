Brits scores back-to-back half-centuries as second T20 gets called off

CHENNAI: Only through making mistakes do you truly learn lessons. This was evident for debutant Uma Chetry, whose elation turned to agony within seconds as she was schooled by the ICC encroachment rules. A small part of her glove was ahead of the stumps when she attempted a stumping of the in-form Tazmin Brits, resulting in a no-ball call. Brits then dominated the powerplay, testing the Indian bowlers, and South Africa-Women ended the powerplay at 66/1.

Pooja Vastrakar maintained a tight line and removed skipper Laura Wolvaardt (22), caught cleanly by Radha Yadav at point. The ball was smacked at her but she did well to collect it clean. Deepti Sharma was also impressive, picking up crucial wickets including Marizanne Kapp (20) and Tazmin Brits (52). This time, Uma didn’t falter, calmly stumping Brits, quickly after she reached her half-century.

Radha Yadav caught and bowled to dismiss Chloe Tryon (12). India swiftly recovered after the powerplay, tightening their bowling to prevent South Africa from settling, picking wickets at crucial intervals. Shreyanka Patil dismissed Anneke Bosch (40) in the 19th over, and Pooja returned in the final over to remove De Klerk (14), restricting South Africa Women to a total of 177.

It started drizzling as the players walked out after the close of the first innings, and the match was called off due to persistent rain. The final T20 will be played on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: South Africa Women 177/6 (Tazmin Brits 52, Anneke Bosch 40) vs India Women; match called off due to rain