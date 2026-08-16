British Indian Amit Bhatia-led consortium agrees to acquire minority stake in Liverpool FC

"We are incredibly proud to be investing in Liverpool Football Club and to be doing so alongside FSG. We have the utmost respect and admiration for FSG as owners and for everything they have achieved at Anfield," Bhatia said in a statement.

"To be welcomed as a partner in a club of this stature is a huge privilege. We are making this investment because we believe deeply in Liverpool and its leadership, and we look forward to supporting the club’s continued success for years to come," he added.

FSG president Mike Gordon said the consortium shared the group's long-term philosophy and appreciation of Liverpool's identity.

"As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special," FSG president Mike Gordon said.

"Their experience and perspective will complement the strong foundation already in place, and we look forward to working together."