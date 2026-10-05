Brisbane 2032 launches a cockatoo emblem for Olympics and Paralympics after an accidental leak

It's now official.

Days after officials in Brisbane were forced to hold a hastily-convened news conference to explain the accidental leaking of the emblem ahead of schedule, the 2032 organizing committee held an official launch on Monday.

The Olympic emblem is the crest of a pink cockatoo, an Australian bird, with the color stylized to resemble an Olympic and Paralympic flame, and a shape to resemble the host state of Queensland.

Brisbane's Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner on Monday said the emblems “are a celebration of our city, our lifestyle.”

“They reflect the Brisbane (that) people know and love: vibrant, resilient, connected, friendly, playful and a little bit cheeky,” Schrinner said. “They are also a symbol of the excitement building across our city.

“With just under six years to go, we are already preparing to welcome the world to Australia's lifestyle capital.”

Organizers said First Nations elements were contained within the emblems, with “cockatoos seen as messengers carrying cultural meaning and linking people to place, story and ceremony.” The emblems are separate to the Games mascot, which will be revealed closer to the Games.