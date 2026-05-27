Brilliant Patidar leads RCB to second successive final

Batting first, RCB took advantage of a questionable selection call made by GT management to post 254 for 5 in 20 overs. Patidar hit nine sixes apart from five fours and also took 28 runs off one over from surprise selection Kulwant Khejroliya, who replaced the talented Arshad Khan, recently selected for India A.

Veterans Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya contributed 43 each while Jason Holder had figures of 2 for 39.