Breaks ensured I stay fresh and excited: Kohli

Kohli's 38-ball 69, studded with five sixes and as many fours, powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comfortable six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL season opener on Saturday.

Playing his first T20 since last season's IPL final, Kohli showed little sign of rust, underlining how stepping away at regular intervals has helped him sustain peak performance despite a packed international schedule over the years.

Addressing concerns about being underprepared after a 10-month gap from the format, Kohli said the bigger challenge for him had always been avoiding burnout.

"Well, you know, the kind of scheduling that we've had over the last 15 years and the amount of cricket I've played, for me there was always a risk of getting burnt out rather than being undercooked. So these breaks helped me immensely. I stay fresh, I stay excited."