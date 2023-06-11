Brdaric devastated after being left in lurch by CFC

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC’s departing head coach Thomas Brdaric is devastated after being left in the lurch by those ranked above him at the Indian Super League club.

After a disappointing campaign where the team could not turn promise on the pitch into results, Chennaiyin on Saturday announced the departure of the German tactician. Ending the association that began in June last year, the southern club, via a brief media release, said: “Chennaiyin FC and Thomas Brdaric have mutually parted ways following the conclusion of the football season 2022-23.”

But according to Brdaric, that was not the case. The 48-year-old, who had signed up with CFC for a season, claimed that both the parties, at the beginning of the year, verbally agreed to “continue together” until the summer of 2024. “It is really, really strange what is happening at the club. I cannot accept what they are doing,” Brdaric, currently spending much-needed time with his family in Dusseldorf, told DT Next in an exclusive chat.

“I had this understanding from the club that it wanted to continue with me, Matko Djarmati (assistant coach) and the rest of the staff, very early in the year, in January, I guess. We had discussions and a clear agreement. Pratham Basu (CFC head of football operations) informed me that the club wanted to continue with the coaches. But everybody knows that Sabir Pasha (ex-Indian assistant coach of the club) did not want to continue,” explained Brdaric.

"Of course, not everything was perfect. But we were travelling in a good way. That is why I was calm in some situations in the last few months. Even Pratham was asking me, 'when do you want to sign for the new season?'. I replied: 'No problem, no pressure. We have time. We can do it before or after the Super Cup (in April)'," the German went on to add.













Talks break down post Super Cup exit

Brdaric said that the management put the talks regarding an extension on hold after Chennaiyin’s premature exit from the Super Cup. CFC failed to get out of the group despite possessing the strongest squad in the pool.

“It (performance) was disappointing in the Super Cup, but to me, it cannot be a reason to cut (break) our relationship. Everything was perfect for the next step. I had a contract; in that contract, it was written that if we wanted to continue, we had to speak and clarify everything.

“At one point, Pratham cut the conversations and told me that the club could not commit for a new season and that it is looking for other options. This was the announcement from Pratham to me. It happened some weeks after the Super Cup.”

‘My future was hanging in the air’

Brdaric emphasised that the management’s lack of clarity meant his future was hanging in the air. As per German media outlet Kicker, Brdaric was on the radar of clubs in Portugal and Turkey when he was under contract at CFC.

“I had different kinds of offers this year, for the upcoming season. I had good offers from Europe and Asia… to speak and move to another club. But for me, it was more important to continue with Chennaiyin. I was always focused on taking the club to the next level. All the time, I was correct (honest) to the club, players and management. I had open conversations on how we wanted to build the team,” said Brdaric.

“Now is not the time to move to another club because all the clubs (which approached him) are closed (not in action). Chennaiyin did not give me a fair chance to move to another club. I was unable to move because the club (CFC) asked me to wait. What the club was doing was unfair,” added the former German international.

‘Did not have chance to say goodbye’

Brdaric is extremely sad that he did not get an opportunity to formally bid adieu to the Chennaiyin family. “Till now, I have not had a chance to say goodbye to my players, staff and fans. I am not used to working like this. That is why I feel a little bit strange. I feel a little bit unwell in this situation,” said Brdaric.