Brandon Miller storms past 17-year-old Cooper Lutkenhaus to win the 800 at Prefontaine Classic

That's when Brandon Miller made his move and stole not only the win but the show. Miller finished in 1 minute, 43.68 seconds to hold off Lutkenhaus during the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on Friday night.

“He's an amazing competitor. Everything he does, it makes me so excited because it pushes me to be better,” the 24-year-old Miller said about Lutkenhaus on the Peacock broadcast. “At the end of the day, I'm out here competing with the best and he's one of them.”