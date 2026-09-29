Boxers Parveen Hooda, Ankush Panghal win semifinals; to fight for gold at Asiad

Parveen defeated China's Li Shu 5-0 in the 65kg semifinal, before Ankush came from behind to out-punch reigning 75kg world champion Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Erkinboev 4-1 to book his place in the 80kg summit clash.

The seasoned Narender, however, went down 0-5 to Kazakhstan's reigning super heavyweight world champion Aibek Oralbay in the +90kg semifinal.