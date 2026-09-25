Boxer Sachin one win away from medal, moves to 60kg QF in Asian Games

Sachin, who received a first-round bye, started aggressively, landing a series of combinations, but the bout soon turned into a tactical affair, with both boxers relying on counter-attacks. The Indian's cleaner work earned him the round on three cards.

The second round followed a similar pattern, with the two boxers cancelling out each other's attacks and waiting for openings.

Jajeh, needing to make up ground, began pressing forward and attacking, giving Sachin opportunities to counter with sharp left-right combinations. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist again edged the round 4-1.