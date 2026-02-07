BOXAM Elite: 12 Indians enter finals as Sachin, Lovlina lead charge on penultimate day

Leading the men's charge was Sachin (60kg), who extended his brilliant run with another dominant win over England's Jack Dryden. Over in the women’s section, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) stormed through to the finals with a unanimous victory over Wales’ Rosie Eccles.

Held in La Nucia, Alicante, Spain, the BOXAM Elite 2026 has featured over 200 boxers from 20 nations. India (12) is the most well-represented nation in Saturday’s finals – ahead of heavyweights Kazakhstan (11), Ukraine (5), and hosts Spain (4) and is assured of at least one gold, with the Elite Women 54kg final being an all-Indian affair.