Bowling coach Morkel wants more overs from Nitish

BECKENHAM: Nitish Reddy can produce “magical” deliveries but India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel wants the batting all-rounder to bowl more overs to complement his primary skill-set of batting in the upcoming five-Test series against England.

Reddy, who scored a Test hundred against Australia at the MCG in the last year’s ‘Boxing Day’ Test is fighting for seam bowling all-rounder's slot in the playing XI with seasoned Shardul Thakur, who is more of a seamer.

Reddy bowled 26.5 overs in the two ‘Tests’ against England Lions and Morkel has “challenged” his ward to bowl more.

“I think he (Reddy) is skillful. He is a guy who can bowl that magical ball. So for him, it is about creating that consistency and that’s something we want to work on. It’s important for his game as well,” the former South African fast bowling great said on sidelines of India’s training session.

“I’ve had conversations with him where I’ve challenged him to bowl a bit more. I want to see the ball more in his hands. We all know what he can do with the bat. But for a team, if you can have those bowling options, especially in these conditions, I think he’ll be one to be excited and complement his bowling at that,” said Morkel.

Morkel predictably didn’t want to reveal team management’s cards when asked who between Reddy and 11-Test old Shardul Thakur will get the nod for the Leeds Test.

“In terms of the balance, we’ve got very happy with that. But for us as a bowling unit, finding that gear that we’re going to need in Test matches is going to be important.”

The lanky former Proteas spoke about possible match-ups.

“We’ve spoken a lot about how we’re going to go about playing and match-up England. But I think so far we’re in the right way in terms of doing the preparation. And for us, like you say, when it comes to match day, with the ball, it’s about execution.”

Morkel is confident that Indian team has covered all its bases in terms of squad election.

“I think in terms of that we cover, like you say, all the bases. But for us now, the key thing is to get Test match fit, ready, that sharpness, to get that back. We haven’t played Test matches for a while now.

“In England, the conditions can suit you and it’s overcast, but still it’s going to be good surfaces. I think we’re going to be testing that.”

The key is to have players fit and match-ready ensuring that they stay 90 overs on the field, said Morkel.

“We’ve only had three sessions so far. We’ve got a four-day warm-up game (vs India A) starting in two days’ time. I’m going to be more interested to see how our guys go in that four-day game,” Morkel said.

While India has already had three sessions, Morkel said it is not a great indicator about a player’s physical ability to stay on the field.

“It’s one thing judging a net session, but for our guys to stand in the field, getting used to doing 90 overs in the field, that’s going to take some time. We need to realise that and we need to be patient with that.”