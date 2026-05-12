Bowlers have some catching up to do in T20 cricket: Dravid

The former India skipper and one of India's most respected coaches raved about how batters are now hitting boundaries to parts of the ground which earlier seemed out of bounds.

"I think batsmanship and the ability to hit sixes and to access different parts of the ground has certainly improved leaps and bounds.

"Bowlers will have to keep working on their skills and keep developing. I am sure, some of them will be able to still stand out and hold their own," said Dravid, who has coached IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.