Bowlers give TN vital lead

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bowlers rose to the occasion by bowling out Tripura for 106 on the second day of the third round of the Elite A of the men’s U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy in Agartala on Monday.

After getting bowled out for 265, TN bowlers got into wicket-taking act with left-arm spinner Sachin Rathi (4/30) leading the show. He received good support from G Govinth (2/14) and P Vignesh (2/22). TN has acquired a healthy lead of 159 runs.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 265 in 113.3 overs (G Ajitesh 79, SR Athish 50, P Vignesh 64*, Abhijit Debbarma 5/59) vs Tripura 106 in 58.3 overs (Sachin Rathi 4/30)