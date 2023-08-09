Bowlers call the shots on first day

CHENNAI: It was bowlers’ day out at the SRMC ground as they dominated most of the match that witnessed Young Stars CC take on Jolly Rovers CC. Young Stars won the toss and opted to bat and was bowled out for 127 with Lakshay Jain picking up 5 wickets. In reply Jolly Rovers was dismissed for 119

Elsewhere, India Pistons played MRC A, with the former getting bowled out for 247 with GK Shyam scoring 56 and Rajat Paliwal contributing 50. Premier off-spinner R Ashwin made headlines by picking up 6 wickets for MRC A.

BRIEF SCORES: Sea Hawks 312/5 in 92 overs (R Sanjay 102, S Abishiek 77, Himmat Singh 81, Sachin Rathi 5/115 ) vs Nelson; Vijay CC 301/6 in 90 overs (B Sachin 67, N Jagadeesan 44, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 120 batting, Rahil Shah 3/39) vs Grand Slam CC; Alwarpet 380/2 in 90 overs (S Radhakrishnan 186 batting, Ankeet Bawane 148 rtd hurt) vs AG’s Office; UFCC 253/3 in 90 overs (CH Jirendra Kumar 77, M Abhinav 74 batting, V Maaruthi Raghav 78 batting) vs Globe Trotters; Young Stars 127 in 40.3 overs (N Sunil Krishna 43, S Lakshay Jain 5/54, DT Chandrasekar 3/58) vs Jolly Rovers 119 in 46.2 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 4/33, S Mohan Prasath 3/43); India Pistons 247 in 83 overs (G K Shyam 56, Rajat Paliwal 50, D Prashanth Prabhu 79 not out, R Ashwin 6/74) vs MRC A 32 for no loss in six overs.