Bowlers call the shots in India Pistons and Grand Slam match on first day

CHENNAI: Bowlers dominated the first day’s play between India Pistons and Grand Slam in the eleventh and last league round of the TNCA First Division here on Tuesday.

A total of 20 wickets fell with Pistons getting bowled out for 97 after opting to bat first. Right-arm medium pacer Abhishek Tanwar taking four wickets for 18 runs, while seasoned left-arm spinner Rahil Shah scalped four for 38. Grand Slam’s batters fared little better as they got dismissed for 101, securing a slender lead of four runs. Pistons’ skipper and off-spinner S Guru Raghavendran took five for 33 and he received good support from left-arm spinner Rajwinder Singh who scalped five wickets for 37 runs. At stumps, Pistons reached six for no loss in four overs.

S Guru Raghavendran

Elsewhere, riding on NS Chaturved’s unbeaten 147 (258b, 17x4, 2x6), MRC ‘A’ reached 275 for three against Jolly Rovers. Chaturved recorded his first ton of the season, and was involved in an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 127 runs in 222 balls with M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, batting on 59 (6x4, 1x6). Rovers’ off-spinner S Lakshay Jain took three wickets for 63 runs.



Brief scores: UFCC (T Nagar) 313/4 in 90 overs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 65, J Suresh Kumar 42, KTA Madhava Prasad 82 batting, Manav Parakh 79 batting) vs AGORC; MRC ‘A’ 275/3 in 90 overs (NS Chaturved 147 batting, M Affan Khader 43, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 59 batting, S Lakshay Jain 3/64) vs Jolly Rovers; Vijay 270/9 in 90 overs (B Sachin 49, Daryl Ferrario 65 batting, VS Karthick Manikandan 50, P Vidyuth 4/82, J Kousik 4/38) vs Young Stars; India Pistons 97 in 32.1 overs (Abhishek Tanwar 4/18, Rahil Shah 4/38) & six for no loss in four overs vs Grand Slam 101 in 51 overs (S Guru Raghavendran 5/33, Rajwinder Singh 5/37); Globe Trotters 266/7 in 90 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 69, A Badrinath 76, S Mohamed Ali 51, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 3/108) vs Nelson; Alwarpet 150 in 54.2 overs (Ankeet Bawane 53, R Aushik Srinivas 5/30, N Selvakumaran 3/57) vs Sea Hawks 128/3 in 33 overs (U Vishal 44)