Bournemouth visits Sparta Prague seeking fourth straight Europa League win

The English side has been cruising in its maiden European campaign with three wins over AC Milan, Sturm Graz and Real Sociedad.

Bournemouth has also surged to eighth in the Premier League after another three straight wins.

“We need to be very reasonable, we know that it's a long way and I especially know it,” winger Amine Adli said ahead of the match in Prague. “It's a long way to the final.”

Adli reached the 2024 Europa League final with Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga team also has a 100% record and hosts point-less Marseille.