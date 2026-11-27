BOURNEMOUTH (UK): High-flying Bournemouth extended its winning sequence to 10 games by coming from a goal down to defeat Celta Vigo 2-1 in the Europa League despite being reduced to 10 men in Spain.
Benfica, another perfect team entering the fifth round of matches, was stunned 4-0 by Czech side Viktoria Plzen while AC Milan secured a much-needed three points by rallying to win 4-2 at Olympiacos.
Juventus, in second place two points behind Bournemouth, scored a 4-1 comeback victory over Omonia of Cyprus through goals from Jeff Ekhator, Andrea Cambiaso, Francisco Conceição and Jeremie Boga.
Forward Alvaro Rodriguez started the rally for leader Bournemouth, which is making its debut in European competition, early in the second half with a header.
Brazilian forward Rayan then came on as a substitute to fire the winner, his fourth goal in the competition this season.
Bournemouth's winning sequence also includes games in the Premier League and the League Cup.
Things didn't look good for the English side in the first half.
Just seconds after Iago Aspas had his overhead kick saved by goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, the Celta captain collected a pass from Javi Rueda in the box to score with a curling shot after 19 minutes.
Bournemouth then had defender Bafodé Diakité sent off three minutes later for a foul on Couhaib Driouech.
In Plzen, Prince Adu and Christophe Kabongo scored two minutes apart at the end of the first half to fire up Benfica. Kabongo also added his second goal after the interval.
Milan was 2-0 down at Olympiacos after goalkeeper Mike Maignon's own goal and a strike by João Silva early in the second half. But Ruben Amorim's men didn't give it up and landed their second win.
Omari Hutchinson started the comeback after a solo run before Alphadjo Cisse equalized with a header. U.S. forward Christian Pulisic came on as a substitute and volleyed a spectacular third goal and set up Diego Moreira for the fourth.
Thomas Frank secured his first win as Crystal Palace coach after the rock-bottom Premier League club left it late to defeat Real Sociedad 2-1.
Jean-Philippe Mateta was fouled in the box by Jon Martín, who was punished with a second yellow card, and the Palace forward converted the penalty to equalize.
Jørgen Strand Larsen's cross was then met by substitute Dwight McNeil and he netted the winner eight minutes from time.
Yeremy Pino failed to score from another Palace spot kick in stoppage time.
Sunderland, another club in the relegation zone in England, drew 1-1 at home against Polish side Jagiellonia.
Celtic recorded its second win, 2-1 at Portugal's Torreense, and Lyon was held 0-0 at home by Lillestrøm in new coach Carlos Vicens' first game in Europe.
Fourth-place Bayer Leverkusen won 2-0 at Dinamo Zagreb and Marseille beat Levski Sofia 1-0 for its second win. Ferencvaros, in third spot on the same points as Juventus, drew 0-0 at home to Celje.
The game between Besiktas and Israel's Hapoel Beer-Sheva was suspended for around 30 minutes when police clashed with fans of the Turkish club after they displayed a banner in support of Palestinians.
The game, being played on neutral ground in Batumi, Georgia, was halted in the 26th minute but restarted after the interruption and Besiktas eventually won 2-1.
Turkey's Haberturk broadcaster said Georgian police used pepper spray against the Besiktas fans, who also unfurled a Palestinian flag, prompting the referee to stop the game with the score 0-0.
In a statement, Besiktas accused the Georgian security forces of using “disproportionate” force against supporters before and during the game.
Earlier, the Besiktas players refused to shake hands with their Hapoel counterparts, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
UEFA relocated the match after Turkish authorities said Istanbul could not host it for safety and security reasons.
Unlike two previous Hapoel away games, spectators were allowed in the stadium.
In the Conference League, United States striker Folarin Balogun inspired Monaco to a 3-2 win at Hearts with two goals.
Balogun converted from the spot to make it 1-1 in the first half and scored the winner in injury time as leader Monaco maintained its perfect record after four games.
Ibrahim Osman sparked second-place Brighton with two goals in a 4-0 victory over Romania's Universitatea Craiova. Former Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah helped Trabzonspor win 2-1 at CSKA Sofia with his third goal of the campaign.