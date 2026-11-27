Benfica, another perfect team entering the fifth round of matches, was stunned 4-0 by Czech side Viktoria Plzen while AC Milan secured a much-needed three points by rallying to win 4-2 at Olympiacos.

Juventus, in second place two points behind Bournemouth, scored a 4-1 comeback victory over Omonia of Cyprus through goals from Jeff Ekhator, Andrea Cambiaso, Francisco Conceição and Jeremie Boga.

Forward Alvaro Rodriguez started the rally for leader Bournemouth, which is making its debut in European competition, early in the second half with a header.

Brazilian forward Rayan then came on as a substitute to fire the winner, his fourth goal in the competition this season.

Bournemouth's winning sequence also includes games in the Premier League and the League Cup.

Things didn't look good for the English side in the first half.