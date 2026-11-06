Bournemouth stays perfect in Europa League, AC Milan stunned, Leverkusen beaten by Marseille

Only two other clubs remained 100% halfway through the league phase. Benfica secured a 3-1 win over Lech Poznan, and Ferencváros pulled off a major upset by stunning AC Milan 2-0 at San Siro.

A minute of silence was held at stadiums across Europe before the games to honor Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel, who died Tuesday after he suffered cardiac arrest following the on-field collision.

Seven straight wins for Bournemouth

Three substitutes helped the Cherries turn the game around at Sparta's Letná stadium.

United States midfielder Tyler Adams equalized for the Premier League side early in the second half with a strike from the edge of the area.

Brazil forward Evanilson fired Bournemouth ahead nine minutes from time with a low curling effort from the left in the area and Rayan's long-range drive finished the scoring in the final minute.

Lewis Cook missed a scoring opportunity after half an hour when his shot from the spot hit the post.