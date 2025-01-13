Bounteous x Accolite Partners to successfully conduct the ‘Run Young India’ Chennai marathon

CHENNAI: Bounteous x Accolite, a global leader in end-to-end digital transformation services, partnered with the Vivekananda Youth Forum, the youth wing of Sri Ramakrishna Math, to conduct the ‘Run Young India’ Chennai Marathon as part of the National Youth Day celebrations. The event took place on Sunday, January 12, 2025, and drew over 2,000 participants.

The marathon sought to inspire individuals by embracing the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, encouraging them to channel their strength and unite for the nation’s greater good. The marathon was flagged off at 5:00 AM from Vivekanandar Illam, Marina, Chennai, and featured three categories—3.5 KM, 7 KM, and 10 KM.

Leela Kaza, Founder and Co-CEO of Bounteous x Accolite, said: "Bounteous x Accolite is proud to sponsor the Run Young India marathon in Chennai on this very special National Youth Day. As a leading IT and digital transformation company, we believe in empowering youth and fostering a spirit of resilience, discipline, and teamwork—values that drive both athletic excellence and business success. Chennai holds a special place in our journey, and this marathon is a meaningful way to contribute to the community. We are deeply committed to giving back and championing initiatives that promote health, wellness, and unity—values that are essential for building a stronger and more vibrant nation.

Over 50 Bounteous x Accolite employees volunteered to coordinate the event and actively participated in the marathon.