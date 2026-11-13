Born in Lillee-land, fuelled by Steyn: Mahli Beardman hits top gear

But Beardman’s performance is quite poetic on multiple levels.

After all, Perth is Australia’s pace capital and home to one of the greatest fast bowlers, Dennis Lillee. For the 21-year-old Beardman, the region holds a special place in his cricketing journey. Having grown up in Margaret River, south of Perth, he made his first significant strides at the WACA Ground, where Lillee took young Beardman under his wing.

The tale goes much deeper than that. After watching Beardman tear through with his ripping pace, Lillee was already impressed with his talent. However, at that time, the Australian legend, who also trained Mitchell Johnson, had a rule: he wouldn’t train cricketers until they turned 16.

"DK (Lillee) had a rule that he wouldn't work with anyone until they were 16," Beardman told reporters back in February 2024, reported Cricket Australia.

"I had to do a little bit of waiting and a little bit of work, but when I was about 15 I convinced him to finally have a look. We went down to the South Perth nets and had a bowl down there and (I) got along really well with him.”