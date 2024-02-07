Boris Becker announces coaching split with Holger Rune

NEW DELHI: Former German tennis icon Boris Becker has stepped down from his position as the coach of Danish tennis star and world number seven Holger Rune with immediate effect, the 56-year-old announced in a social media post.

In October of last year, Becker returned to the tennis circuit as Rune's coach. The 20-year-old Dane subsequently made his debut in the ATP Finals in Turin, an eight-man season-ending championship, where his campaign concluded in the group stage.

Rune has worked with numerous coaches over the past year, and Becker is the latest to decide to part ways with the 20-year-old Dane.

"I would like to inform you that I will step down as the head coach of Holger Rune with immediate effect. We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals end of last year but moving forward I realised that in order for this to be successful, I would need to be available for Holger much more than I can," Becker wrote in an X post.

"Due to professional and private responsibilities, I can’t give Holger what he needs now. I wish him only the very best and I’m always going to be his n.1 fan. I truly appreciated this journey together," he added.

Counting on vast experience when in action, Becker for three years was the coach of Serbian great Novak Djokovic. The duo harvested six Grand Slams aside from 25 tournament titles.

Becker's position as head coach of Rune marked his return to a major role following his release from prison. The former Wimbledon champion had served eight months of a two-and-a-half-year sentence for concealing financial assets and loans.