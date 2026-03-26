Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Chennai to host second Test against Australia

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Cricket aficionados of Chennai, widely considered as one of the most knowledgeable lovers of the game, will have a chance to watch the second Test in the marquee series between India and Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
According to the calendar for senior men's team's home season that the BCCI announced on Thursday, the series will comprise five Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20Is.
The series will start with the opening Test in Nagpur from January 21 followed by Chennai (January 29-February 2), Guwahati (February 11-15), Ranchi (February 19-23), and the final Test in Ahmedabad from February 27.
The ODI matches will certainly have a premium attached to them, with the legendary white ball duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma expected to feature in all of them.
While the Australia Test series is the main attraction during the home season, India will also play host to West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.
In fact, Zimbabwe will be playing in India in a bilateral series for the first time since 2002 when Sourav Ganguly was leading India.
The season will comprise 22 international matches in 17 cities with the West Indies tour of India, starting on September 27, 2026. India will then host Sri Lanka in December 2026 for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. At the start of the new year, Zimbabwe will tour India for a three-match ODI series in January 2027.