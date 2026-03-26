Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Chennai to host second Test against Australia

According to the calendar for senior men's team's home season that the BCCI announced on Thursday, the series will comprise five Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20Is.



The series will start with the opening Test in Nagpur from January 21 followed by Chennai (January 29-February 2), Guwahati (February 11-15), Ranchi (February 19-23), and the final Test in Ahmedabad from February 27.



The ODI matches will certainly have a premium attached to them, with the legendary white ball duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma expected to feature in all of them.



While the Australia Test series is the main attraction during the home season, India will also play host to West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.