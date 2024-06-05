Bopanna picks Balaji as his partner for Paris Olympics

NEW DELHI: World number four Rohan Bopanna has picked N Sriram Balaji, who impressed with his performance at the French Open, as his partner for the Paris Olympics and All India Tennis Association (AITA) is unlikely to have any objection to the choice made by the veteran player.

The 44-year-old Bopanna wrote to AITA and also marked TOPS in the mail, conveying his decision - a development confirmed by the national federation.

Balaji and his Mexican partner MA Reyes-Varela Martinez had tested the formidable combo of Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden before losing the men’s doubles third round on Monday.

Balaji played well from the baseline with a strong serve backing his game and was equally impressive at the net -- a performance that would have convinced Bopanna that the player from Coimbatore is the best option for him when he returns to Roland Garros for a final shot at an Olympic medal next month.

Bopanna, only the third Indian to win a Grand Slam title, came close to winning a medal at the Rio Games but he and Sania Mirza had lost the mixed doubles bronze match to the Czech combination of Radek Stepanek and Lucie Hradecka.

“I have sent an email to AITA,” Bopanna told PTI from Paris, adding that he will comment on his choice only after hearing back from the national federation.

Yuki Bhambri, India’s number two doubles player at number 52, was also in contention.

The 31-year-old Bhambri made a first-round exit from the French Open with French partner Albano Olivetti but has enjoyed success on clay this season, winning the ATP 250 tournament in Munich and ending runners-up at another ATP 250 event in Lyon with the same partner.