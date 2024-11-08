Begin typing your search...

    Top eight singles players and top-8 doubles pairs compete in the year-end Finals that brings down the curtains on the season

    AuthorPTIPTI|8 Nov 2024 3:01 PM IST
    Bopanna-Ebden team seeded sixth at ATP Finals
    Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden celebrate during their round robin doubles match. (X/@Media_SAI)

    TURIN: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have been seeded sixth and placed in Bob Bryan Group at the year-end ATP Finals, where they will open their campaign against fourth seed Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Monday.

    The event will be held between November 11-17.

    The other two pairs in the Bob Bryan Group are: Germany's Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz and Croatian-El Salvadorian team of Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic.

    The other Group is named after Mike Bryan, Bob' twin brother. The American twins dominated the doubles circuit for a long time.

    The top-two teams in each Group will qualify for the semifinals.

    PTI

