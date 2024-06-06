Bopanna-Ebden duo sails into semifinals of French Open

PARIS: The second seeded Indo-Australian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden sailed into the semifinals of the French Open with a comfortable victory over Belgium’s Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the men’s doubles quarterfinals here on Wednesday.

The pair won 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1 at Court Suzanne Lenglen. Bopanna and Ebden took one hour and four minutes to complete their win over the Belgium duo, seeded 10th in the year’s second Grand Slam.

In an exciting contest, Bopanna and Ebden prevailed to take the first set but the Belgians came back strongly to win the second set.

However, the third set was a cruise for Bopanna and Ebden as they broke early to quickly establish their dominance and never gave their opponents an inch.

It hasn’t been an easy road to the quarterfinals for the duo of Bopanna and Ebden as they played three-setters in their first and third round matches too.